LAHORE - Two station house officers and several policemen were suspended from their services after they were found absent from duty points on Sunday.

A police spokesman said that Lahore DIG Operations Dr Haider Ashraf paid surprise visit to different churches, shrines, and police offices on early Sunday to check security deployment there. The officer noted that some policemen were absent from duty points while the others were not standing alert.

The DIG took strong notice of the police negligence and suspended the station house officers of Naulakha, and North Cantonment police stations. During his surprise visits, the DIG suspended all the staff deployed at the checkpoints near the Lahore police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh.

Similarly, the vehicles and patrolling staff in Shadman area was also suspended from their services. The officer also ordered a departmental inquiry against suspended officials.

According to officials, DIG Haider Ashraf also admonished SP Civil Lines Ali Raza and SP Sadar police division Rizwan Omar Gondal over poor supervision. Both the divisional SPs were also served show-cause notices on this occasion.

In a press statement, the DIG warned that there would be zero-tolerance policy against police negligence.

He said that the officers found absent from duty would be sent-packing in the future.