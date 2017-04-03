LAHORE - Commander Lahore Corps Lieutenant General Sadiq Ali on Sunday acknowledged the services rendered by the veterans for the country.

The corps commander was the chief guest at the annual general meeting of Defence Forces Veterans Association of Pakistan (DFVA-Pak) held at Lahore Garrison, says a press release issued by ISPR.

A large number of defence veterans attended the event.

Lt Gen (r) Farooq Ahmad, President of Defence Forces Veterans Association, thanked the armed forces and the nation for their continued association and respect to the defence veterans.

The forum also paid rich tribute to martyrs and appreciated resolve of the nation and the armed forces to defeat terrorism and militancy.