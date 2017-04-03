LAHORE - Provincial Minister for Food Bilal Yaseen and Lahore Deputy Commissioner Sumair Ahmed Syed on Sunday visited Shadman and Model Town Sunday Bazaars to inquire about the prices and quality of essential eatables.

Last week tomatoes prices sky rocketed that stirred public outrage, as the citizens had to wait in long queues at the tomatoes stalls at Shadman and Model Town Sunday bazaars. Keeping the situation in view, DC Syed directed the assistant commissioners to check progress report of the Price Control Magistrates.

City administrations also took pre-emptive measures and directed price control magistrates to work round the clock and ensure tomatoes price at Rs 70. Moreover, 21 trucks with tomatoes were also available at several points in city which sold tomatoes at Rs75.

Talking on the occasion, the deputy commissioner said that the purpose was to ensure the prices of essential commodities at Sunday bazaars. “We will not tolerate any kind of overpricing,” he added. He also directed the city administration to work along with the Metropolitan Corporation to control over pricing issue at Sunday Bazaars.