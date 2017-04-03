LAHORE - The Lahore Eat 2017 concluded Sunday at Fortress Stadium amid participation of hundreds of families.

People from all walks of lives attended the festival of food and to taste different variety of foods. Teen Tall Sufi band performed on the concluding day of the festival which was attended by more than 5,000 people, according to organizers.

The event was jointly organised by Latitude Corporate Relationship Solutions (CRS) and Chaprha Khan Omari (CKO) Events Architecture. Restaurants and food chains which set up their stalls at Fortress Stadium included Café Upstairs, Hunters Cottage, Cosa Nostra, Sweets Affairs, Ashraf Tikka, Bombay Biryani, The Flutter Glutton, Nordiac Café, King Kashmiri Tea, The Daily Deli, Dalda, Pop Nosh, Galito’s, Bombay Chowpatty, Luxus Grand, La Atrium, Cosa Nostra, Café Upstairs, Chatkhara House, Sweet Affairs, Waris Nihari, Ginsoy Extreme Chinese, La Mosa, Mimiz, Mudy’s BBQ Joint, Parklane Hotel, Sarak Pe Karak, Trpical Island and many others.