Implementation of Punjab police's new uniform began today as policemen changed their traditional black and khaki color uniform with an olive green uniform.

Implementation of the new uniform's proposal, which was under consideration for a while, finally began from Lahore, the provincial capital.

According to a police spokesperson, office staff will tuck in their shirts whereas field staff's shirts will not be tucked in.

The Punjab government's orders pertaining the new uniform will be implemented throughout the province by October.

A badge of the national flag affixed with Velcro on the uniform's arm is visible, in accordance with an earlier notification issued by the Punjab police. The police arm badge of the approved pattern was affixed 2 CM below the flag.

Unlike the previous uniform, the new shirt is open in the front with concealed buttons.