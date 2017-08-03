LAHORE - The FIA Punjab will seek more time from Supreme Court of Pakistan to conduct forensic audit of all the housing societies across the province, said an agency officer.

A month ago, the apex court had directed the Federal Investigation Agency to conduct an audit but the agency was facing hurdles in collection of record from different housing schemes.

The officer, who wished not to be named, told The Nation that the FIA director-general has asked all chief secretaries to provide record of the housing schemes concerned to the agency.

Explaining the term ‘forensic audit’, the FIA officer said that it is different from normal audit as it establishes criminology involved in any project or institution.

Sources in the FIA claimed that after holding of forensic audit, the housing schemes enjoying big names would also be made accountable to FIA.

Earlier, the agency had sought record of housing schemes from Lahore Development Authority (LDA), Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA), Multan Development Authority (MDA) and TMA/DCOs concerned.

FIA was supposed to submit its report to the Supreme Court after two months but it was “almost impossible within such a short time”. FIA believed that there was huge corruption in different housing societies in the province and owners of these societies had looted the bona fide members in many ways.

They purchase less land and show more in advertisements and ultimately people suffer. When a citizen purchases a plot in any society, he is shown a prime location in the map, but at the time of possession he is asked to accept some other and odd location. FIA has noted that in many cases, a location in the province is changed with some other location in another province of the country and sometimes bona fide members are asked to get their money back after a considerable time with deduction of a handsome amount. The land mafia changes initially approved layout plans in which lands for mosques, parks and graveyards are allocated, but subsequently commercial plazas are announced there.

Land developers do not follow the formula of 40/60 per cent ratio of the land under which 40 per cent land is supposed to be allocated for development of infrastructure like parks, roads, mosques and others while 60pc is meant for residential plots. Land developers show escalated price of the non-developed land at the time of purchase to further boost the rates of developed plots.

Punjab FIA Director Dr Usman Anwar has constituted three committees at its zonal office in Lahore - one committee each at FIA Circle, Faisalabad, Multan and Gujranwala.

The decision was taken in the light of the judgment order dated May 8, 2017, passed by the Supreme Court, to conduct complete forensic audit of all housing societies registered (individually and autonomously) on scientific basis. The committees will meet on Thursday in Lahore to chalk out the strategy of future.

