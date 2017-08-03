LAHORE: City police on Wednesday arrested a man in connection with the horrific murder of a three-year-old boy who was found dead in the South Cantonment police precincts the other day. The child identified by police as Muhammad Subhan was recovered dead from the BRB canal in the limits of North Cantonment police area. Some passersby spotted the body and alerted the police by phone. The body was moved to the morgue for an autopsy. Lahore’s SSP (Investigation) Ghulam Mubashar Maken told reporters at a news conference on Wednesday that they successfully traced the blind murder case by arresting the key suspect. Following identification of the body, the investigators recorded the statements of the victim family. Later, the police took into custody Muhammad Tahir, uncle of the deceased. He was interrogated in connection with the killing. During preliminary investigation, the suspect told the police that he himself killed his nephew over some domestic dispute. “The father of the child works abroad. The suspect has confessed to the police that he killed his nephew,” police officer Maken explained. Tahir took his nephew to fetch some sweets from a nearby on a motorcycle a few days ago. But he went to the BRB canal and fled after throwing the child into the canal. The next morning, the body was discovered from the canal. A murder case was also filed with the North Cantonment police against the accused and the police were investigating the incident.–Staff Reporter

Killer arrested after 12 years

Lahore: The CIA police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested a murder suspect who was at large for the last 12 years. The suspect was identified by police as Shaukat Ali alias Shouki, who was wanted to the police in a murder case registered with Misri Shah police station. A police spokesman said the arrest was made during a raid in Okara district on a tip-off. A team of CIA police Sadar division raided a house and arrested the suspect who was hiding there for the last 12 years. Further investigation was underway. –Staff Reporter

Terrorists nabbed

LAHORE: Punjab’s counter terrorism department on Wednesday claimed to have arrested two terror suspects during a successful raid in district Toba Tek Singh. According to a CTD spokesman, they also seized firearms, explosives and other material from their possession. The suspects were identified as Muhammad Arshad and Abdul Majeed. According to officials, a CTD team received information through a source that two terrorists of a proscribed organization TTP (Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan) were going to carry out terrorist activities in Faisalabad Region. “Upon this information, the CTD team raided at a house near railway station and arrested the terrorists,” the spokesman said. The suspects were shifted to an unknown facility for further interrogation.–Staff Reporter

Sultry weather stays

LAHORE: The city received scattered showers on Wednesday with experts predicting more rains during the next couple of days. Patches of clouds, winds and scattered rains (05mm rain) helped maintaining the mercury to a comfortable level, providing some relief to the people from the prevailing muggy weather. The relief, however, was short lived as high humidity after the rains again made the weather sultry, causing people to sweat profusely. Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded 33 degree Celsius and 24C respectively. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded 67 per cent. According to the experts, seasonal low lies over northeast Balochistan. Monsoon currents are penetrating upper/central parts of country and likely to continue during next 24 hours. The local meteorological department has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of rains/thundershowers for Lahore during the next couple of days.–Staff Reporter

Rain-thunderstorm with a few heavy falls is expected at scattered places in Kashmir, upper Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, divisions), Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, Bannu divisions) and Fata.

Hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country.