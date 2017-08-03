LAHORE - The Lahore High Court on Wednesday sought reply from Punjab Health Department, Pakistan Medical and Dental Council and Higher Education Commission in a petition filed against Fatima Jinnah Medical College University for allegedly not issuing MBBS degree certificates to the students.

Thirty-seven students of Fatima Jinnah Medical College University moved the court of Justice Shams Mehmood Mirza. The petitioners said that they got admission to the university in year 2011 and had passed the MBBS exam but the admin authority was not issuing them the degree certificates. Their future is at risk as they even cannot not get permission for house job. They requested the court to order the varsity to issue degree certificates to the petitioners. The court adjourned hearing until September 6.

Tax collection stayed

The Lahore High Court on Wednesday barred Punjab Revenue Authority from collecting taxes, and sought assistance from Advocate General Punjab for interpretation of certain law points on the matter.

Justice Shahid Karim passed the order on petition challenging constitution of Punjab Revenue Authority. Anwar Attique Malik, a tax payer, filed the petition claiming that the PRA was not properly constituted and as such its function was illegal. He said that the PRA was collecting millions of rupees from the citizens by imposing tax even on services.

He submitted that under the Punjab Revenue Authority Act, the authority constitution was not complete and an incomplete authority could not collect tax. He said that the Supreme Court had already declare constitution of the authority as illegal and requested that the PRA should be restraint from issuing notice for recovery of tax.

Cases: The lawyers and litigants of Lodhran and Sahiwal now could file their cases at Lahore High Court’s principal seat and Bahawalpur bench besides Multan bench, said a notification issued on Wednesday. The Chief Justice passed the orders. It was an old demand of lawyers working in both districts. The bar associations of the respective districts also passed unanimous resolutions on the matter.

Lawyers of Lodhran had been demanding detachment from Multan seat of the LHC owing to long distance as compare to Bahawalpur. Same was the issue of lawyers of Sahiwal.

