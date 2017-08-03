LAHORE - Military officers from CMP (Corps of Military Police) School, Dera Ismail Khan Branch, visited PPIC3, Qurban Lines.

The visit was arranged in coordination with 22 Military Police Unit.

The delegation comprised of four instructors and 13 officers undergoing Officers Criminal Investigation Course-19.

The batch was apprised of functions and structure of the premier project of Punjab Safe Cities Authority by the Project Director SSP Akbar Nasir Khan and other officials of the authority heading various units.

The military officers and their counterparts from 22 MP Unit appreciated the technologies and practices in place as were demonstrated to them in details.

They showed keen interest in the unprecedented Facial Recognition Technology buttressed with swift and automated police interception protocols.

They appreciated the conflation of various emergency response helplines under a universal number of 15 (Police and Emergency Helpline) following standard international practices.

The MP officials also expressed awe and satisfaction on authority’s prowess to record and produce geo-positioning data and tagging of vehicles within the metropolis by the virtue of Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) technology and the network of strategically placed cameras, in various municipalities, endowed with the same.

They termed PPIC3 a monumental achievement towards integrated policing in Punjab. The Military Police officers were later awarded with shields and souvenirs from the management of PSCA - the whole visit was referred to as “Lifetime Experience” by the MP delegation.

PSCA’s premier project PPIC3 is a consolidated hub of integrated policing regulating swift Emergency & Police responses including, but not limited to, intelligent traffic management, dispatch of Punjab Police, PRU and Dolphin Force, 1122 Emergency response, Criminal Identification/Investigations, virtual surveillance and Media Monitoring.



OUR STAFF REPORTER