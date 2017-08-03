LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Khalil Tahir Sandhu has directed the churches administrations across the province to beef up security on immediate basis. He also directed informing the law-enforcement agencies if any kind of suspicious activity is seen. “Keep an eye on the surroundings; any stranger should not enter without checking,” he added. The minister also stressed that it was the responsibility of Church Administration to ensure security arrangements with the help of lawmakers.–Staff Reporter

Tevta to send 4,000

students to China

LAHORE: Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (Tevta ) Chairman Irfan Qaiser Sheikh has said that four thousand students will be sent to China this year for training of their respective fields. Addressing a meeting at Tevta Secretariat on Wednesday, Sheikh said that these students will get higher vocational training and will also benefit from advanced Chinese language courses. For this purpose, a discussion had already been in process with Vice President of Tianjin Peoples Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, he added. The chairman also said that they were trying to send 30 to 40 per cent female students to China for training. –Staff Reporter

First Book Lovers’ Day at ITU

LAHORE: The Information Technology University’s Lincoln Corneris is organising first“Book Lovers’ Day” on August 9, at Lincoln Corner, 2nd floor of Arfa Software Technology Park. The book chosen on popular demand is “Steve Jobs” by Walter Isaacson. In “Steve Jobs: The Exclusive Biography”, Isaacson provides an extraordinary account of Jobs' professional and personal life. Drawn from three years of exclusive and unprecedented interviews Isaacson conducted with Jobs, his family members and key colleagues from Apple and its competitors, the book is the definitive portrait of the greatest innovator of his generation. The book was released on October 24, 2011, by Simon & Schuster Simon & Schuster in the United States, 19 days after Jobs’ death. There are limited spots for the Book Club and registration will be done on first come first served basis.–Staff Reporter

Alhamra I-Day plan

LAHORE: The Lahore Arts Council is all set to mark the Independence Day in a befitting manner, Executive Director Atta Muhammad Khan said Wednesday. He said that the arrangements are in the final stages. As per the schedule, on August 8 the council would hold a seminar to be followed by an exhibition on 11th, a grand musical show on the 12th and poetry contest on 13th. The National Flag will be hoisted on the Hall Number 1 of council. he modified version of one of the most appreciated TV play among the children, ‘Ainak Wala Jin’ will be staged in which the actors will answer the question of the children about the Independence of Pakistan. The series of event will end with a prize distribution ceremony on 14th while folk dance and calligraphy contest could be the main events for the day and a rally titled n “Azadi Walk” would also be taken out.–Staff Reporter