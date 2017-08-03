LAHORE - Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is expected to reach the city by GT Road, days after he was sent packing by the Supreme Court over corruption charges.

Two days after the Supreme Court disqualified him as PM, Sharif along with his family, left the prime minister’s house in Islamabad for his residence in Murree.

He is expected to reach Jatti Umra in Raiwind in next few days.

A section in the party strongly wants the former prime minister to travel to Jatti Umra by GT Road and also wants him to pay a visit to Data Darbar. The option of travel by road is being considered at the party level. Sources say the party may choose the weekend for this purpose. If Sharif travelled through road, he will be leading a caravan that is sure to attract huge public support.

Party sources say at present the party leadership is busy finalising names for the federal cabinet and the road travel will be given consideration after that. They said the decision in this regard will be taken in the view of security and other allied matters given the current charged up political atmosphere.



