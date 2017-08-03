LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that negative politics is poisonous for the development of country.

“The politics of confrontation has always damaged the national economy,” the Chief Minister in a statement issued here yesterday. “The defeated political elements in our country left no stone unturned to weaken the country,” he said adding that the politicians who plundered the national resources and got their loans written off are harping on anti-corruption mantra. He said people were with the PML-N in the past; with this party today and will remain loyal to it.

“The elements indulging in allegations will face the consequences of their negative politics as the nation will never forgive them. they gone blind in their lust for power. They are the same elements responsible for delaying historic CPEC project,” he said.

The CM went on to say: “The elements that are afraid of accelerated development of Pakistan will face defeat in the elections of 2018. Nawaz Sharif ensured peace in the country and the credit of strengthening the economy goes to his solid policies. Nawaz Sharif rules the hearts of the people and no one can dare take him away from the masses.

He said: “Poverty and unemployment have been decreased due to economy policies of the PML-N and people salute Nawaz Sharif for his services.”

The CM said that during the last four years, quite a number of mega projects of public welfare and prosperity have been completed under the leadership of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

“The opponents have inflicted damage to national economy and the democratic stability just for the sake of power. On the other hand, the PML-N has always given priority to national development and public welfare as common man is the pivot of PML-N’s policies and public welfare is very dear to us. The PML-N’s government has always shown performance and due to this immaculate performance, our party is most popular in the country.”

OUR STAFF REPORTER