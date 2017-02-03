LAHORE: Former judge, politician and lawyers’ leader Barrister Malik Saeed Hassan passed away yesterday. He was 86. He died after protracted illness at Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital.

Malik Saeed Hassan was a former judge of the LHC, ex-parliamentarian, ex-secretary general of Pakistan Peoples’ Party and was elected twice as president of the Lahore High Court Bar Association.

LHC Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah and other sitting and former judges, a larger number of lawyers and people from different walks of life attended his funeral prayer held yesterday at Jamia Masjid of Nisar Colony in Cantonment area.

He was laid to rest at Cavalry Ground graveyard. He survived by a widow Dr Shahnaz Hassan, son Tariq Hassan and daughter renowned architect Asma.

The Qul would be held on Saturday at 1:30pm at Bagh-e-Jinnah.

Judges, lawyers and political leaders termed his death a big loss for the country saying that such personalities born after years.