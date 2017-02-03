Lahore - The 31st Lahore International Book Fair started at the Expo Centre yesterday which hosted national and international publishers offering books at discounted rates.

The opening day of book fair was attended by thousands of people from all the walks of life.

Provincial Minister for Higher Education Syed Raza Ali Gillani inaugurated the fair and visited different stalls.

The number of stalls and the swarm reaction of the general public to the book fair has duplicated exponentially yet consistently, which shows invigoration of scholarly propensities in the country and in the exhibition as well.

With the renewed zeal to encourage the culture of reading in Pakistan and facilitate the local publishing industry in collaborating with its foreign counterparts this book fair festival was organized with enthusiasm.

Local and international publisher who setup their stalls were Albakio international, Al Mawrid, Al Noor welfare foundation, Cambridge university press, Caravan book house, children library complex, cultural centre of the Islamic republic of Iran, institute of policy studies, oxford university press and others.

Books showcased for sale Included Islam, history, education, computer and information technology, engineering, business management, medical sciences, agriculture, literature, law and Turkish literature.

Provincial Minister for Higher Education Syed Raza said, “Books help to broaden the intellectual ken of the budding minds by giving those new ideas and vision in fact books promote healthy social behavior in the society by sensitising the readers about positive aspects of life.”

Gillani further said that E-Youth Initiative of the Punjab government has enabled the students to keep pace with their studies by staying abreast of latest developments in their studies.

PCB Executive Committee Chairman Najam Sethi said, “I am proud of progress made by the book fair since its inception. Over the year, LIBF has come to be recognised as a major event by the burgeoning educated and literary diasporas of the country and has drawn a considerable amount of attention from both print and electronic media.

The book fair festival will continue until February 6.