LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif approved upgradation and revamping of emergencies of 125 tehsil and district headquarters hospitals.

Presiding a meeting yesterday, Shehbaz Sharif said that upgradation of emergencies will deliver better medical facilities to the patients and an autonomous department will be set up to look into their matters. The revamping will be completed until March 2018.

In the first phase, emergencies of 40 THQ and DHQ hospitals will be upgraded by June 2017. He said that machineries and equipment will be outsourced just like CT scan machines and to be operated by same companies as will provide them likewise appointed doctors and other staff in emergencies will be provided with special package.

He said that in order to ensure quality treatment to the patients, we will provide every sought after resources for upgradation of emergencies and latest system to be introduced in this regard negating all previous traditional systems. He sought detailed policy plan from health department for provision of additional allowances to the Doctors and staff working in evening and night shifts.

“We have to achieve best result in less time for which every one of us have to perform extraordinarily. Treatment in hospitals will be improved by providing all the necessary machinery and the equipment to emergencies and monitoring center to be established to ensure provision of quality treatment to the patients,” the CM held.

He said that best human resource is mandatory to facilitate patients which need skilled and professional Para-medical staff. CM said that he is facing many challenges but his passion is unbeatable and will not leave any stone unturned to provide best medical facilities to a common man. He said that cabinet committee for health will be made more independent which will help it to take constructive steps itself. CM accorded approval for hiring of more nurses and professionals in hospitals.

The chief minister said that in order to improve ambulance system in hospitals, ambulances of health department will be handed over to Rescue 1122 and more ambulances to be purchased. He said that plan of new mobile ambulances for newly set mobile hospital is under consideration which will facilitate the patients of remote areas in case emergencies.

The CM directed to take prompt steps for public private partnership of hospitals and foreign road shows to be organized in this regard and hoped that these dedicated efforts will be proved fruitful soon.

Provincial Minister Salman Rafique, Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary, Senior Member Board of Revenue, Secretary Finance, Sectary Specialized health care and medical education, Secretary Primary and Secondary health, Vice Chancellor King Edward Medical University and concerned authorities attended the meeting.

SCHEMES FOR S PUNJAB

A number of new schemes for Punjab specifically Sothern Punjab were accorded approval at a high level meeting presided over by Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here yesterday. The meeting also reviewed progress of annual development projects 2016-17.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said that numerous mega welfare schemes worth of Rs550 billion are carried out in the province to improve living standard of a common man and our prioritized sectors are education, health, agriculture and social sector.

He said that all-out resources have been allocated to provide basic necessities of life to the people. He said that Punjab Govt. has decided to apportion more funds for the development and progress of Southern Punjab which will hopefully bring prosperity there.

Clean water is basic right of every citizen and Punjab Govt. is vigilant to provide them of their basic rights for which it has initiated Clean Water Program in 6Tehsils of South Punjab, he added.

The chief minister directed concerned authorities to complete development projects in stipulated period and also to speed up the ongoing schemes of provision & drainage of water in Province. Directing fast pace for non-functional water provision schemes, CM has said that Billions Rupees funds distributed for southern Punjab will be out-and-out to water, education, health and infrastructure projects.

He said that fourth phase of Khadam-e-Punjab Rural Roads Program has been initiated and these under construction high quality roads of thousands of kilometers once completed will facilitate rural population in best possible way.

He directed to make every possible effort for timely completion of University of Engineering and Technology Rahim Yar Khan which will help for skill development of thousands of students there. CM said that interest free loan has provided relief to small cultivators. The Chief Minister took the credit of that these developments schemes are self-explanatory and example of high standard, transparency and speed.

The CM said that we are guardians of the national resources and have to ensure every penny is spent honestly for the welfare of nation. Chairman Planning and development briefed the participants of the meeting about the progress of ongoing development schemes under ADP.

Provincial Minister Rana Sanaullah, Dr Ayesha Ghaus Pasha, Malik Nadeem Kamran, MNA Hamza Shehbaz, Senator Saood Majeed, Advisor Ejaz Nabi, Advisor Dr Umar Saif, Chief Secretary, Secretaries of different departments and other concerned officials attended the meeting.