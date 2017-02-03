LAHORE - A murder convict was acquitted by the Lahore High Court – two years after his death.

Saad Rasool had died of cardiac arrest in Shahpur jail in August 2014, a year after his conviction by a Sargodha court in 2013. His appeal had been pending since 2014.

A few days ago, a division bench headed by Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan itself appointed a defence counsel to represent the appeal of Rasool and acquittal the convict for lack of evidence. Ikramullah, the son of deceased Said Rasool told the reporters that his family came to know about acquittal of his father few days ago but his father had already died of cardiac arrest in the jail.

In 2009, Bhera police of Sargodha district booked Said Rasool over murder charges. The trial court later awarded him death sentence.

Court moved against hiked oil prices

An application was filed in the Lahore High Court yesterday challenging recent increase in petroleum products.

Pakistan Justice Party filed an application in an already pending petition submitting that petroleum prices across the world were on decreasing trend but the ruling party instead of telling the truth was playing fraud with the public.

The petitioner-party said public was already suffering from inflation and high prices and the recent increase in POL prices would increase more burden on them. The federal government failed to protect the fundamental rights of the citizens and exploiting them within the terms of Article 3 of the Constitution.

The petitioner party prayed the court to set aside levy of 17 per cent sales tax on sales tax on petroleum products and also the change of petroleum prices fortnightly instead of monthly basis.