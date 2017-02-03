Rawalpindi : Decision has been taken to upgrade emergency department of all government hospitals in district Rawalpindi.

According to media reports, decision for upgrading the emergency department of all the hospitals has been taken to address day to day increasing complaints from patients.

State of the art machinery and equipments will be provided in the emergency department of district headquarters hospital and Tehsil headquarters hospitals in all the seven Tehsils of district Rawalpindi in line with upgradation program. Trained doctors, nurses and paramedical staff will be deployed in emergency department.

Additional allowances will be granted to the doctors and staffers to be deployed in evening and nigh duties in emergency department in hospitals. A special counter will be set up for their complete monitoring so that a rapport could be forged between doctors, patients, duty staff and family members of the patients.