LAHORE - Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah has said that Pakistan is not accepting any dictation from the Trump administration and the detention of Jamaatud Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed and others was made in connection with National Action Programme (NAP).

Talking to the media outside Punjab Assembly yesterday, he said detention or observation of the suspected elements is part of NAP and Zarb-e-Azb.

The minister said that it was predetermined as to what and when an action has to be taken.

In this course, elimination of terrorism and wiping off their hideouts in North and South Wazirastan was the top priority which was executed very successfully.

The minister rejected the report of a horse gifted by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to the Qatari King, saying: “This fabricated report was aired by PTI chief Imran Khan and Sheikh Rashid Ahmad.”

He added: “Qatari King was due to undertake a visit to Pakistan but the visit was cancelled however at the official level the exchange of view on the gifts etc remains a usual business on any visit.”

He also said Donald Trump and Imran Khan are ‘insane’ persons.

When a question was asked as to the loans written off by the PML-N leadership or the party members, he said they never exercised the political influence in the matter of loans nevertheless a person relating to the leadership is independent to run his business.

To a question on the recent visit of the Palestinian president to Pakistan, Sana said Pakistan was committed to extending every help to the Palestinians in their struggle for the separate homeland.

When a question was asked on raising voice on the restriction imposed by the Trump government on the travel of citizens of seven Muslim states to America, he said Pakistan joined the voice of these states and it would support them fully if their took their case to the United Nations.