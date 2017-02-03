LAHORE - Chief traffic officer DIG Syed Ahmed Mobin yesterday said the movement of heavy traffic would not be allowed in the provincial metropolis. The police are directed to strictly implement the ban on the movement of such vehicular traffic in town because the heavy vehicles trigger traffic mess and pose a threat the life of auto-riders on the busy roads.

According to a police spokesman, all transport companies are briefed strictly that the heavy traffic would only enter in the city jurisdiction after 11:00pm and the violators will be penalized aggressively. “The entrance of heavy traffic during the rush hours disrupts smooth flow traffic in addition to the traffic congestion on city rods.”

The decision was taken to ensure smooth flow of vehicular traffic in Lahore where motorists are already suffering due to bumpy and dug-up roads. Many traffic wardens are deployed across the city to catch and penalize the violators.

DIG Ahmed Mobin yesterday said that the vehicular traffic was moving smoothly all over the city and no calls for traffic disruption and logjam were received. Hundreds of traffic wardens were deployed on the busy roads to help motorists particularly around construction sites.

The officer said that protest demonstrations often disrupt the movement of traffic in the city. He said that the everyday protest rallies also force the district administration to close some roads and provide alternative routes to the motorists.

Meanwhile, a truck got stuck in the underpass on the canal road. The driver was arrested by police and the road was cleared after pulling the truck. Similarly, due to a protest demonstration in front of the Race Club yesterday, traffic movement remained disrupted for sometime on the Main Boulevard Gulburg, Mall Road, Jail road and Maulana Shaukat Ali road. However on call SP City Asif Siddique and DSP Mughalpura Zia Ullah, DSP Gulburg Munir Butt, DSP Model town Arif Butt and 40 other traffic wardens reached the spot. The officers got cleared the roads to keep smooth flow of traffic in such localities.

Lda IN ACTION

The Lahore Development Authority sealed 10 wedding venues including a marquee and nine marriage halls in Harbanspura and Mughalpura along Canal Road yesterday.

Marriage halls/marquee had been constructed in contravention of building bylaws. The minimum land required for setting up a marquee was eight kanals whereas at least four kanals land was necessary for constructing a marriage hall with two kanals of land to be left vacant for parking vehicles.

None of the marriage halls/marquee had fulfilled these conditions. The owners had illegally set up these ventures after getting approved plans for constructing residences or office buildings on the site. The sealed marriage halls included Crystal Marriage Hall, Sarena Banequet Hall, Saleem Marriage Hall, Blessing Marriage Hall, Mehal Marriage Hall, Sea View Marriage Hall, Marina Palace Marriage Hall, Alkhair Marriage Hall, New Marriage Hall and Shalimar Grand Marquee.

Meanwhile, an under conduction Marriage Hall opposite to Harbanspura Police Station was also sealed, which was being converted illegally from residential house.

LGH MS asked to improve affairs

The Post Graduate Medical Institute principal has directed the Lahore General Hospital medical superintendent to improve administrative affairs of Punjab Institute of Neuro-Sciences.

The principal issued these directions while conducting a surprise inspection of Punjab Institute of Neuro-Sciences yesterday. He was accompanied by MS Dr Ghulam Sabir and other administrative doctors.

He directed posting administrative doctors in all the three shifts in addition to monitoring the punctuality and performance of employees. He also stressed the administration to conduct surprise visits to various departments occasionally. The Principal also expressed annoyance over the display of unnecessary papers at nursing counter and said that staff should not leave their duty unless staff of next staff take charge of their duties. He also directed to ensure one patient- one attendant policy while staff must display their official cards on their uniform.

He warned the security guards in connection with ensuring service lane encroachment free. He said on this occasion that PINS would be a best Neuro Treatment center not only in Pakistan but also in the region in future.