LAHORE - A 25-year-old man ended his life by swallowing poisonous pills at his house in the limits of Hayer police yesterday. The body was moved to the morgue for autopsy.

The deceased was identified by police as Amir Lateef, a resident of Shakargarh. He was living in Hayer village for the last couple of months.

A police investigator said apparently, the man committed suicide by consuming poisonous pills. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he expired later, he said. The police were investigating the death.