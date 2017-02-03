LAHORE - Provincial Minister for Minorities and Human Rights Khalil Tahir Sandhu has said that minorities have played a pivotal role in the creation and development of Pakistan.

The Punjab government will adopt coordinated strategy with consultation of all stakeholders regarding increase in the seats of minorities in the provincial assembly as well as welfare and solution of their problems through Minorities Rights Commission Punjab Bill.

He stated this in an advocacy seminar organised by National Minority Rights Network (NMRN) regarding the electoral reforms and Minorities Rights Commission Punjab Bill yesterday.

American Consulate for human rights Robert Crimson, members’ parliament from opposition and government include Shehzad Munshi, Kanji Ram, Dr Farzana, Saadia Sohail Rana, Joice Rophen Juiceless, father frances Gulzar, pastor Shahid Meraj, religious leaders and representatives from different NGOs and civil society participated in the seminar.

Khalil Tahir Sandhu said that it has become pertinent to increase the special seats of minorities in the provincial assembly in accordance with the exact and authentic facts and figures regarding minority population so that they could be provided better facilities and legislation regarding protection of their rights could be made so as to create positive image of the country in the comity of nations.

Sajid Christopher said that no such increase has been made for the minorities parliamentarians since 1985.

MPA Shehzad Munshi said that there were 33 members of parliament from Muslims community in the committee to consider different proposals for electoral reforms in the national level committee however; no representation from the minorities has been included in this important committee.

He stressed upon the need to pass the Minorities Rights Commission Punjab Bill as it has already been passed in Sindh and KPK.