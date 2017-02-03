LAHORE - The Lahore High Court yesterday issued notice to the Punjab government on a petition challenging appointment of Tariq Mahmood as Managing Director of Punjab Education Foundation.

Advocate Ch Shoaib Saleem filed the petition submitting that Tariq Mahmood was appointed as managing director of the foundation in violation of rules and regulations. He said no advertisement was given in the newspaper for the said post. He alleged that the Punjab chief secretary issued the notification which was unlawful, because only the Board of Directors of the foundation had powers to appoint the MD.

The petitioner prayed the court to set aside his appointment. After hearing initial arguments of the petitioner’s counsel, Justice Shahid Mubeen of the LHC sought reply from the Punjab government and adjourned the proceedings until Feb 28.