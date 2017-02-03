LAHORE - The Regional Blood Centers (RBCs) set up in Multan and Bahawalpur with the collaboration of German Institution KFW (Safe Blood Transfusion Project) would be inaugurated on March 15.

It was informed at a meeting chaired by Minister Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Kh Salman Rafiq at Civil Secretariat yesterday.

Ambassador of Germany in Pakistan would attend the function in Multan. The second phase of establishing RBCs would start from Faisalabad with ground breaking ceremony on March 14.

Special Secretary SH&ME Dr Sajid Mahmood Chauhan, Additional Secretary Technical Dr Salman Shahid, Secretary Punjab Blood Transfusion Authority Zafar Iqbal and Country Coordinator of German Institute of Safe Blood Transfusion Project Zahid Mahmood attended the meeting.

Salman Rafiq claimed that RBs would be constructed at divisional level in phases. He added that this project would help provision of safe and healthy blood to the patients as and when needed.

He said that the blood banks of public sector hospitals at divisional level would be linked with the relevant RBCs and effective supply chain system also be placed. He said that a vigorous awareness campaign would be launched to sensitise youngsters for donating blood. He added elected representatives would be taken on board. The meeting was informed 3.78 kanals land has been allocated for the construction of RBC in Faisalabad.