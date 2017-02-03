LAHORE - A three-day Gilgit-Baltistan and Punjab Music Fusion Festival opened at Lahore Arts Council yesterday.

It was an opportunity for the people to taste the traditional cuisines of both Gilgit-Baltistan and Punjabi dishes. The Gilgit singers enthralled with their power pack performances. Traditional Gilgit sword dance was also performed at the music festival, which was inaugurated by an artiste from Gilgit.

The event had outdoor and indoor activities. The outdoor performances included Balti dance, dhol performance by local dhol players, jhoomar performance by a Sahiwal dance group as well as Gilgit and Balti songs. Along with this there were stalls of Gilgit Baltistan and Punjabi cuisines and crafts.

The indoor performances included songs by Raja in Balti language, Iqbal Hussain Iqbal in Shina language, Krishan Laal Bheel and two musical fusions.

Crafts and cuisine stalls of Punjab and GB included Gilgiti stone work (Sharma), hand woven floor rugs, walnut wood carvers, decorative boxes, salad bowls and shawls were showcased.

A visitor Zeeshan from GB said, “Such festivals should be organised to promote the cultural activities of both the provinces. I’m so much excited to come to Lahore and see all the music performances and folk dances. Fusion of artistes of Punjab and GB is remarkable.”

Walled City Lahore Authority Director General Kamran Lashari said, “It was first day and response of people has been very good. It is important to hold such activities to promote our heritage and indigenous culture so cultural harmony may prevail in the society.”

The musical evening concluded with shepherd dance and performance of two songs by Manzoor Balti and Krishan Laal Bheel. The festival will conclude today at Alhamra, The Mall but continue on February 4 at Greater Iqbal Park.