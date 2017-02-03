Lahore : Punjab law minister Rana Sana-ullah has claimed that those who have got loans written off have no relevance with PML(N) .

While talking to media personnel on Friday Sana-ullah accused that Imran Khan ATM Machine Jahangir Khan Tareen is luxuriating in billion of rupees after having his loans of billions of rupees written off.

He rejected the PTI stance’s that loan of one billion rupees was got written off saying he had not got any loan written off on political basis.

Those who have got loans written off belong to PTI rather than PML-N, he said. On the other hand one Jahangir Tareen, ATM of Imran Khan and from whose ATM Imran Khan withdraw colossal money daily and uses his plane is luxuriating in billion of rupees after loans write-off

He further said that we have not been involved in getting loan write-off on political grounds, moreover, no person in PML (N) could be linked with Loan write-off issue. Jahangir Tareen father was employee having a few thousands salary, he added.