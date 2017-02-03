LAHORE - The Punjab AIDS Control Program will provide free medicine of hepatitis to all truck drivers testing positive during the ongoing screening drive in different cities of Punjab.

In a joint meeting of the Punjab AIDS Control and Hepatitis Control Program in the committee room of the primary and secondary healthcare department yesterday, it was also decided that the programs will synergize their program and awareness strategies regarding HIV/AIDs and Hepatitis B and C.

Punjab Health Services Director General Dr Mukhtar Hussain Syed, Additional Secretary Admin (PSH) Dr Adnan Zafar Khan, Additional Secretary Technical (PSH) Dr Asim Altaf, Program Managers, renowned consultant Professor Ghias-un-Nabi Tayyeb, Medical Director Pakistan Kidney and Liver Transplant Institute Professor Amir, Gastroenterologist Services Hospital Professor Imran and officials of the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department attended the meeting.

It was decided that testing, diagnostic and reporting mechanism will be completely computerised. The meeting reviewed operational modalities for strengthening PCR testing mechanism including reporting and transportation of samples.

The PACP representative said that antiretroviral medicines for HIV/AIDS patients at HIV treatment were available for patients.

“There is ample stock of ARV available at treatment facilities and adequate buffer stock is also maintained with the PACP. The program maintains a vigorous system of inventory and stock management,” he said.