LAHORE: Two planes of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) escaped accidents as one plane’s tyre got burst while other’s wind screen was broken.

According to media reports, the wind screen of PIA aircraft PK 751, going from Lahore to Oslo, cracked. Engineer asked for eight hours to replace the wind screen on which the administration cancelled the flight.

While tyre of PK 709 scheduled to fly from Lahore to Manchester got burst during takeoff. However, it flew off after delay of six hours. Spokesman PIA said both flights had schedule repairing while Oslo-bound flight was canceled being land not allowed at night.