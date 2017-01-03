LAHORE - Pakistan Rangers (Punjab) Director General Major General Umar Farooq Burki inaugurated “Azadi Museum, Nawa-e-Rehbran” at Wahga Border yesterday.

He was chief guest and Sector Commander Sutlej Rangers, Brigadier Asim and Deputy Director General Brigadier Shahid Mehmood received him and briefed about the newly constructed attraction at Wahga.

The ceremony was also attended by officials from Rangers, retired military persons, social figures and families.

The name of the Museum was proposed by the famous writer, Anwar Maqsood. Museum includes pictorial glimpses, a media library containing movies related to freedom struggle and a separate hall depicting Rangers history and hardships and sacrifices of our ancestors in freedom movement and pivotal role played by Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Iqbal in achieving free and sovereign Pakistan.

Major Gen Umar Farooq highlighted that the theme behind the effort is to make new generation conversant with our rich history and the heavy price paid for freedom. This facility will be accessible to general public visiting Wahga apart from national and international dignitaries on daily basis, he added.