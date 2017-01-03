LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the department concerned to continue indiscriminate action against the elements involved in production and sale of unsatisfactory and unhygienic milk.

He said that production and sale of unhealthy milk is a dreadful crime and those involved in this evil trade deserve no leniency.

Issuing instructions to provincial administration, the chief minister said that effective measures should be adopted for eliminating the dreadful trade of substandard and unhygienic milk as those mixing harmful ingredients in milk are enemies of humanity.

He said that the mafia involved in adulteration in milk deserves maximum punishment and it is the responsibility of the institutions concerned to deal with such elements with an iron hand. The elements involved in this evil business will be rooted out and will not only be imposed fine but also sent behind bars.

The chief minister said that the dreadful trade of substandard and adulterated milk in any form would be eradicated and no one would be allowed to play with the lives of children.

He said that deterrent action would be taken against the elements supplying or selling unhygienic milk and no mercy will be shown to those mixing harmful ingredients in packed or loose milk.

Shehbaz Sharif said that those poisoning the people in the name of milk are worst enemies of the society and the sources of supply of substandard, harmful and unhealthy milk will also be closed.

He said that protection of the lives of people is his responsibility and no one will be allowed to sell poison in the name of milk. He added,

Action will be taken against the producers and sellers of unhygienic milk under zero tolerance policy and this dreadful trade will be completely eradicated.