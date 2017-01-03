LAHORE - The Government College University to celebrate its 154th Founders’ Day, unveiled on Monday the handmade pencil portraits of some of its eminent luminaries who had studied at the oldest seat of higher learning in Pakistan since its foundation on Jan 1, 1864.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah inaugurated the exhibition titled Founders’ Day Exhibition at the University’s Minhas Art Gallery, saying that “we owe a deep debt of gratitude to a long list of illustrious luminaries of GCU who toiled ceaselessly to bring this great institution to its present position of eminence.”

The pencil portraits of as many 29 luminaries of GCU from different fields of life, including literature, art, music and science, were put on display at the exhibition that would remain open till January 31, 2017 for Old Ravians and art-lovers.

The portraits were pencil sketched by Fine Arts Department in-charge Erfan Ullah Babr in a period of six months.

Speaking on occasion, Prof Shah also said that social progress was inconceivable without progressive and liberal institutions like Government College University Lahore, so they must be protected, strengthened and upgraded to match with the demands of new age.

He lauded the skills and hard work of Mr Erfan Ullah Babr in making these pencil sketches. He also remembered that the Mr Erfan had last year put on display the pencil portraits of the 25 Principals of Government College Lahore.

“These portraits reflect the love and affection of the artist with GCU,” he said.

Mr Erfan said that GCU was a witness to three centuries and had served as a nourishing stream to hundreds of generations of talented men and women. “So, there is long list of illustrious Ravians even impossible to count. “So I tried to pick at least one from different fields of life for my first exhibition on the topic,” he said.

He said that he had a plan to compile a book of pencil sketches portraits of almost of all eminent Old Ravians from 1864 to 2016.

The 29 pencil sketches include of writer Muhammad Husain Azad, poet Allama Muhammad Iqbal, Urdu dramatist Syed Imtiaz Ali Taj, music composer Khwaja Khurshid Anwar, philanthropist Sir Ganga Ram, Nobel Laureates Dr. Abdus Salam and Dr. Har Gobind Khorana, jurist Muhammad Rustam Kayani, Nishan-e-Haider and Sitara-e-Jurat Major Shabbir Sharif Shaheed, actor Dharam Dev Anand, historian Prof H. L. O. Garret, fine arts teacher Prof. Aslam Minhas and first foreign minister of Pakistan Sir Chaudhry Muhammad Zafarullah Khan.

Earlier, a cake-cutting ceremony in connection with GCU Founders Day was held, which was attended by all academic and administrative heads.