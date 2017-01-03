LAHORE - The meteorological department has forecast intermittent rain/thunderstorm and snowfall over the hills for upper parts of the country from Tuesday (today) to Saturday.

Scattered rain is expected over Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, FATA, Upper Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore divisions), Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. Isolated light rain/snowfall over the hills is expected over Quetta and Zhob divisions.

Light to moderate snowfall is also expected over the hills of Malakand, Hazara divisions, Galliyat, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Intermittent rain may trigger landslides in the mountainous areas of KP, GB and Kashmir.