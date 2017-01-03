LAHORE - Zohara Bibi, 60, of Kasur lost her life at Jinnah Hospital yesterday after moving from one hospital to the other like a shuttle cock.

The ill fated old lady was first brought to the Punjab Institute of Cardiology on Sunday morning from where she was referred to the nearby Services Hospital for kidney related complications. Doctors at Emergency of Services Hospital asked her attendants to go to Jinnah Hospital for treatment.

Doctors at Emergency referred the patient to Medical Unit 1 after initial laboratory tests. Unavailability of beds caused the lady breathed her last at the floor of the ward in biting cold.

Punjab Chief Minister has directed probe into the death of the old lady.

The three-member committee, constituted by Minister Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Kh Salman Rafiq, will submit its report within 24 hours.

Vice Chancellor King Edward Medical University Dr Faisal Masood will be the head of the inquiry committee while its members will include Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Medical University Dr Sardar Fakhar Imam and Additional Secretary Technical, Health Department.

