LAHORE - A proclaimed offender yesterday shot dead a teenage boy during street fight in Shahdara police precincts and fled instantly.

Police identified the victim as 17-year-old Azaz-ur-Rehman, a resident of Lajpat Road. According to police, Rana Nisar opened fire on Azaz as they clashed in the street over some dispute. The boy sustained multiple bullet wounds and was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. His body was moved to the morgue for an autopsy.

Police sources said the alleged killer, Nisar, was wanted to the police in a murder case for the last couple of months. Nisar was at large since he had killed his brother-in-law in Ferozwala area. He was declared as proclaimed offender by the police.

An eyewitness told the police that Nisar fired several shots in the air before fleeing the crime scene. The alleged killer took out a pistol and fired on the boy in the broad daylight. The gunfire triggered panic in the busy street.

A police officer said they were conducting raids to arrest the man who committed second murder in a few months. The police also filed a murder case against the accused on the complaint of his father and were investigating the incident with no arrest made yet.