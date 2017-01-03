LAHORE - Justice Shahid Karim of the Lahore High Court yesterday allowed petition of a company against Lahore Development Authority’s policy of imposing penalty/surcharge on citizens for not doing construction on LDA regulated plots.

The judge held that the LDA has no powers to make such imposition under 1975 Act and even otherwise, the policy was nothing more than instructions by the provincial government to the LDA, which even otherwise did not have binding effect.

Barrister Ahmad Qayum, the counsel of the petitioner, contended that impugned notice issued by the LDA was illegal and the authority was not empowered to charge the same. He argued that it was against the fundamental rights of his client who could not be charged penalty or surcharge for not constructing on what was his own land.

The counsel said as to why the LDA should be paid if a citizen chose not to construct or was unable to construct on his/her land.

Meanwhile, the Lahore High Court yesterday issued notices to provincial government and others in a petition challenging Punjab Criminal Prosecution Service (Amended) Act 2016.

Muzaffar Anjum had filed the petition submitting that the government amended sections 5, 17 and 20 of the prosecution act transferring powers of prosecutor general to secretary prosecutor.

He said that the amendment made in the law curbed the independence of the prosecution department. He prayed the court to set aside the impugned amendments in the Prosecution Act. After hearing initial arguments, Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah sought replies from provincial government, law ministry, secretary prosecution and prosecutor general and adjourned the hearing until Jan 26.