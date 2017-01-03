LAHORE - A 50-year-old man confessed to police that he chopped off his wife and nine-year-old daughter and threw the body parts in a drain in Sabzazar Area.

Investigators yesterday named the alleged killer as Muhammad Tufail, who brutally murdered 42-year-old Zohra Parvin, and nine-year-old Amna.

During the interrogation, Tufail told the police that he cut off the mother and her daughter at a house located in Nawan Kot police precincts a few days ago. Then, he packed the body parts in shopping bags and fled after throwing the pieces into the drain. Earlier, the man filed an application with the police stating that his wife and daughter went missing under mysterious circumstances.

According to police officer Adil Memon, the police detained Tufail as he started changing his statements during cross questioning. Later, the accused admitted killing his wife and daughter.

The police were struggling to search the bodies from the drain with the help of rescue workers till late yesterday night. Further investigation was underway.