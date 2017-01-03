LAHORE - A 50-year-old man was found hanged at his house in Sanda police precincts yesterday.

Family of the deceased, identified by police as Sufiyan Ahmed, a resident of Fazal Colony, told the police that he ended his life by hanging himself with the ceiling. The deceased was unemployed and he was facing severe financial constraints for the last several months, said a family member. Police said the body was hanging from the ceiling fan with a rope tied to his neck as they entered the bedroom. The police handed over the body to the family after fulfilling legal formalities.