LAHORE - Lacunas in existing law, improper mechanism for implementation, shortage of manpower and untrained staff are altogether contributing to the sheer failure of Punjab Food Authority in curbing the menace of adulteration and unwholesome eatables in the province.

Established under the Punjab Food Authority Act 2011, the body is mandated to regulate food safety and hygiene in the province. However, PFA proved ineffective and failed to yield the desired results after it assumed the responsibilities of its predecessor bodies working under the district governments. Its performance continued going from bad to worse so much so that now getting healthy and hygienic food items has become a Herculean task for public at large.

The Authority did not realise its poor functioning and performance until the Supreme Court took notice of the menace fast spreading throughout the province particularly in the form of substandard milk which mostly contains highly harmful chemicals. The poor performance of the food authority speaks also through the open sale of the substandard ghee, oil, spices, pulses, grains and cereal items.

PFA officials believe that lack of will at the highest level to update existing laws in accordance with the need of the day is one of the main causes behind its utter failure. “There are many lacunas in the existing law. There is no appellant authority like chemical examiner to entertain appeals of vendors on failure of food sample,” said a senior PFA officer, who wanted not to be quoted due to fear of victimisation.

The officer says the process of sealing and de-sealing of premises has also not been defined. “Ideally, food safety officer can seal a premises and de-sealing is a decision to be taken by court. But a food safety officer is performing both the tasks at own. First he/she seals premises and later de-seals the same after imposing fine. As such field officer is performing the function of a court in addition to own responsibilities.

“Imposing fine is also responsibility of the food safety officer and not the court. Such violations could be avoided by forming special court as envisaged by the law,” he added.

According to the official, there is no mechanism to establish even first offense. The law gives maximum limit of fine and imprisonment in first and subsequent offenses. There is no instance of imposing Rs1 million fine, maximum limit for first offense, since the establishment of PFA.

Moreover, discretionary powers of a food safety officer leave huge room for corruption. The implementation mechanism is also faulty. The government has not notified rules, a big question mark on the functioning of PFA.

“Taking court out of equation has given relief to adulteration mafia,” the PFA officer told The Nation, adding the high ups were also not serious in taking benefit from own lab managed by qualified Public Analyst.

“Food Safety Officer Ayyaz is holding the office of Public Analyst. He is the only qualified person at the lab previously managed by the city district government. He is supposed to manage and supervise and not carryout analysis of all samples. Though it is duty of lab technicians, here is dearth of qualified and trained staff. Those on pay roll are performing duties somewhere else after taking leave. Severe shortage of staff has practically stopped the lab from functioning. This situation has been created to outsource analysis of samples to blue eyed labs,” the officer revealed. He further stated reports of accredited labs were not permissible under the law.

“To remove this lacuna, the Public Analyst is issuing certificates on the basis of reports given by accredited labs. This is makeshift arrangement to earn huge money. The cost of sample analysis at own lab ranges from Rs50 to Rs60. The PFA is getting these samples analysed after paying Rs5,000 to Rs6,000. This practice is going unchecked and public at large is the ultimate sufferer,” he said, adding there was no issue of availability of infrastructure at the lab.

“The lab was performing all the tests at the time of its handing over to PFA. There is no problem in updating equipment, if required, as the PFA possesses all the resources. The lab can function properly after getting qualified manpower. But the real issue is benefiting private lab mafia and most probably not free.