LAHORE - Punjab University Examinations Department has issued the revised schedule for submission of admission forms for BA/BSc Part-I and II annual examinations 2017.

According to details, for regular candidates, last date for submission of admission forms with single fee is 10-1-17 (by post) and 17-1-17 (by hand) while forms can be submitted with double fee till 20-1-17 (by post) and 24-1-17 (by hand).

The candidates eligible to appear in both the parts will submit their admission forms and fee simultaneously as per above schedule while the date of commencement of said exams will be announced later.

Details are also available at PU website www.pu.edu.pk.

RESULTS

The Punjab University Examinations Department has declared the results of MA Urdu Part-II annual examination 2016. Details are also available at PU website www.pu.edu.pk.