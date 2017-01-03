LAHORE - Punjab is blessed with vast minerals potential and abundant natural resources, provincial minister for Mines and Minerals Ch Sher Ali Khan said yesterday.

“Skills training and capacity building along with welfare of mines workers is essential to ensure healthy and safe mining environment and maximising mineral productivity,” the minister said during a ceremony at Training Mines Katas Chakwal. He distributed cheques amounting to Rs1.59 million among 144 trainees of three training institutes including Training Mines, Punjab School of Mines Katas and Rescue and Safety Station Manara district Chakwal.

The scholarships were given under Punjab Mines Sector Skill Development Program.

“Provincial government is endeavoring to promote skill development program in this sector with demand driven latest training of mines workers, introducing research based infrastructural reforms with ultra modern mining technologies to give Mines and Minerals Department a modern, market based investment friendly outlook,” Sher Ali Khan told the gathering.

MPA/Parliamentary Secretary fo Education Mehwish Sultana, Chief Inspector of Mines Muhammad Saddique Ch, Mines Labour Welfare Director Riaz Ahmad Ch, Mining Development Cell Director Dilshad Baloch, mines workers, trainee students and their parents attended the ceremony.

The minister, on the occasion, said that skills training was the best possible substitute of formal education as it not only empowers the youth to earn livelihoods but also play a pivotal role in promotion of industrial and economic activities in the country.

Under Punjab Growth Strategy 2018, he added, more than 2 million youth would be given skills training in different trades of all provincial departments till next year.

“Trainees under Mines Sector Skills Training Programme have been provided state of the art training in eight different trades including Mines Electrician, Underground Mining, Mines Machinery Operators, Health and Safety Management System and Geographic Information System.

“Punjab Government has ensured to implement on reform based road map for reorganization of mining sector with its capacity building, research and training, making amendments in laws related to lease of mines to discourage monopoly in this sector,” he concluded.