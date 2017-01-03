LAHORE - The traffic licensing service has been suspended in Lahore due to the shortage of postal tickets for 2017, a police spokesman said yesterday.

The licensing services including fresh licenses, learner permits, renewal, and duplicate licenses would remain suspended till the issuance of new tickets for the year 2017.

Chief traffic officer DIG Ahmad Mobeen yesterday contacted Post Master General for timely issuance of postal stamps.

The Post Master General assured DIG Traffic that the new tickets would be available within days, the spokesman said.

The postage stamps will be issued probably by January 4. The DIG Traffic further added that the international traffic licenses would be issued only to those candidates who already posses local licenses for driving. In this regard, notices have already been displayed at all the licensing centers. ­