LAHORE - At least 5,002 armed robberies took place in the Punjab province during the first five months of this year, latest police data shows.

Also, more than five gunmen were involved in some 300 dacoities registered with the provincial police from January to May.

The police had reported 5700 armed robberies and 450 incidents of dacoity in this province during the same period last year. The non-stop robberies reveal the worsening law and order situation in this province where many people died while fighting back bandits during robbery attempts in different districts.

The rising crime rate exposes the police performance in the biggest province where many victims of armed robberies don’t report to the police due to one or another reason. According to insiders, police also don’t report all robbery cases in a bid to show good performance in official record. The officers also use multiple methods to discourage the victims of crime and violence.

Although the police this year claimed slight decrease in the incidents of armed robberies, the law enforcement agency has badly failed to smash the gangs of criminals. Tens of thousands of proclaimed offenders are still at large despite police ‘crackdowns’ on the most-wanted-criminals.

According to the police statistics, at least 5,002 armed robberies were reported during the first five month of this year against 5,700 such cases reported during the corresponding period in 2016. Similarly, at least 4,487 incidents of burglaries were reported in the Punjab province during the first five months of this year while the police had registered 4,935 such cases in 2016.

Interestingly, house robberies are not specifically mentioned in the police data. Most of the robberies took place in Lahore since the provincial metropolis has become a safe haven for criminals. The new police patrolling units like Dolphins squads have failed to control the street crime in the sprawling city.

More than 7,400 vehicles were either snatched at gunpoint or stolen away from different parts of Punjab during the first five months of this year. Last year, some 8,270 people were deprived of their vehicles either by robbers or thieves during the corresponding period.

According to police sources, every year 20,000 citizens are deprived of their vehicles in this province. Less than 10 per cent of the total snatched or stolen vehicles are recovered by police annually, and thousands of auto-lifting cases are declared by police as “untraceable”.

Many gangs are active in the booming business of auto-lifting that involves slight risk but high profits. The corruption-riddled Anti-Vehicle Lifting Staff of the Punjab police has become a part of the problem. As victims complain that the police do not take auto-lifting cases more seriously, cops say the owners must adopt pre-emptive safety measures to protect their properties.

On the other hand, Punjab has witnessed a sizeable surge in the overall crime cases reported with the provincial police. During this first five months of 2017, a total of 169,490 crime cases were reported with the police against the last year’s 164,877 cases.

Murder

The incidents of murder decreased slightly during the first four months of 2017 as compared to the previous year.

At least 1581 murder cases were reported during the first five months of this year in Punjab. Last year, at least 1737 murder cases had been reported with the provincial police during the same period.

The police are struggling to solve dozens of blind murder cases with many killers still at large. In the category of blind murders, most of the victims were women who were found brutally murdered in different parts of the province.

Also, the police reported at least 1659 cases of attempted murder from January to May while last year at least 1819 cases were reported during the same period.

Kidnapping

The police, during the first five months of this year, reported at least 5,663 cases of kidnapping while last year at least 5649 such cases were reported with the police. Most of the victims are said to be women and young girls who were abducted by gunmen.

Rape/Gang rape

The province has also witnessed a steep rise in rape cases during the first five months of this year as compared to the matching period of 2016.

The surge in violence against women is quite common in this province where most of the female victims don’t report the crime to the police either because of their family background or due to influential perpetrators.

At least 1,170 rape cases were registered with the provincial police from January to May this year while during the matching period in 2016 the police had reported 1,257 rape cases. Similarly, some 79 cases of gang-rape were registered by police this year against 86 such cases reported during the first five months of 2016. At least 22 gang rape cases are still under investigations.

Cattle Theft

The police also claimed a reasonable decrease in cattle theft cases this year as compared to the previous. According to police, as at least 2067 cattle theft cases were registered during the first five months of this year in Punjab while last year the police had reported 2414 cases during the same period.

Special & Miscellaneous

violations

Also, the provincial police reported at least 64,353 cases under the head of “local and special laws violations” during the first five months of the current year. Last year, the police had reported 62,519 such cases from January and May.

In the category of miscellaneous, police registered at least 53,210 cases in first five months while last year during the same period at least 48,384 cases were registered with the Punjab police.

Shootouts

The police encounters with criminals also registered a slight decrease this year as compared to 2016. During the first five months of this year, at least 121 criminals were killed in no less than 110 armed encounters. Similarly, the police had killed at least 152 alleged criminals in 134 shootouts which took place in different parts of the province from January and May 2017. Police sources say that many of the most-wanted-criminals were killed in staged shootouts after they were arrested by police and interrogated in connection with cases of heinous crime.