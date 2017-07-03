LAHORE - Lahore High Court Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah last week took notice of alleged torture on MNA Jamshed Ahmad Dasti in jail.

The CJ directed the district & sessions judge of Sargodha, judge of Anti-Terrorism Court, Sargodha, and judge of DG Khan to visit the jails and inspect the condition of the cell/barrack where the MNA was and had been kept.

The CJ also directed the judges to investigate whether Dasti was tortured during custody and whether he was provided with facilities an MNA was entitled to. He further directed the judges to investigate if the MNA had filed any complaint in the court concerned regarding the alleged torture and inhuman treatment in the jail.

The chief justice took notice on a video, showing MNA Dasti crying for help in a prison van and telling his ordeal to a journalist. He looked feeble inside the prison and claimed that he had been starving for the last six days.

The MNA also said that jail authorities released rats and scorpions into his cell. He urged PM Nawaz Sharif to recall his difficult time in jail. He said that his mother and sister were ill at home and he could not sleep. His sin was that he raised voice against landlords, he said, and appealed to the chief justice of Pakistan and the Lahore High Court to take suo motu notice of alleged torture on him in the jail.

MNA Dasti, who heads the Pakistan Awami Raj Party, has been facing charges of illegally opening a canal’s gate in Muzaffargarh. The police had registered a case against him on the complaint of the irrigation department.

It was on Thursday when he appealed to the chief justice of Pakistan and the chief justice of the Lahore High Court. The judges submitted reports and said there was no sign of physical torture on MNA Jamshed Dasti.

DG Khan ATC judge said in his report that no sign of rats or scorpions was found in the jail cell MNA Jamshed Dasti was kept in. He said the MNA was kept in a normal cell instead of B-Category. The judge further stated that about 40 people, including his mother and sister, visited him in the jail. Sargodha ATC judge said that Jamshed Dasti was kept in B-Category on June 30 when he moved an application. His medical examination conducted by the local doctors showed that he was not tortured and no sign of any torture was seen on his body, the report said.

However, the bars seemed quite angry over the alleged torture on Jamshed Dasti. The Lahore High Court Bar Association announced that it would help Jamshed Dasti as much as possible, at a joint press conference with the Supreme Court Bar Association. Both bars said they were going to formally launch a movement to mount pressure on the prime minister to resign in the wake of Panama Papers case.

Bar leaders said the prime minister lost moral justification to stick to his office after the verdict issued by the Supreme Court in the Panama Papers case. They said that ‘confessional’ statement of Ishaq Dar was enough to hold the Sharif family accountable for money laundering. They said the government’s ministers had been trying to scandalise the judiciary and they had launched a propaganda campaign against the members of the Joint Investigation Team holding inquiry into the money laundering allegations against the Sharif family.

SCBA Secretary Aftab Bajwa said the bar would ban entry of Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan and other ministers into the Supreme Court if they don’t stop their propaganda campaigns. He said that lawyers would protect the judiciary against any such vilification campaign and deal with the perpetrators with iron hands. The leaders also criticised the government for its failure to protect the lives of innocent people in Ahmadpur East incident.

LHCBA President Chaudhry Zulfiqar Ali condemned the alleged torture on MNA Jamshed Dasti in jail. He said the Bar would help Dasti get justice. The leaders announced that the National Action Committee, formed at a convention in May, would hold its first meeting next week (this week) to devise strategy for the movement.

Earlier on Thursday, the Lahore High Court Bar Association held its weekly protest and demanded that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif step down. The bar expressed concern over loss of innocent lives in Quetta, Parachinar and Ahmadpur East and termed these incidents glaring examples of government failure to protect the lives of citizens. The lawyers also had a sit-in at the protest camp and chanted slogans against the PM and government's failure to control the law and order situation.

In his address, LHCBA President Chaudhry Zulfiqar Ali said Nawaz Sharif was facing criminal investigation into allegations of financial irregularities and money laundering and he had to step down. He said that lawyers had the right to demand prime minister’s resignation for supremacy of the law and a free and fair investigation. He said that after the Supreme Court verdict in the Panama Papers case the PM was no more an honest man. He said that a ruler accused of corruption had to face much, but he should not criticise the Joint Investigation Committee (JIT) constituted by the apex court.

He condemned the PM for his silence over killing of men, women, youth and kids by Hindu extremists in occupied Kashmir. He said that Kashmiris were forced to live as prisoners in their own homeland but the PM was trying to appease his Indian counterpart. He had not uttered a single word against the Indian atrocities against Kashmiris, he said. He said that soldiers as well as women and children were killed in unprovoked firing at the Line of Control, but the PM did not condemn this aggression. He said that due to the prevailing situation, Pakistan and Nawaz Sharif could not go together. He said that Quetta, Parachinar and Ahmadpur Sharqia tragedies were living examples of increasing lawlessness in the country and government’s failure to protest its citizens. He said the PM and his children had properties and businesses abroad and they were here just to rule this country instead of serving the public.

LHCBA vice president Rashid Lodhi said it was in the national interest that the PM steps down and then faces the charges. “Why is he shy of leaving his office and facing the charges if he is innocent?” he asked. He said that after the Panama case the PM lost his credibility and brought shame to the country. He said the nation should unite against corruption. He said that no good could be expected from the incumbent rulers who had attacked the Supreme Court and the Lahore High Court Bar. He said the law required that an accused should step down until completion of trial and investigation. He said that PM aides should not take pride in the fact that Sharif was facing the investigation on corruption charges. Under the law, he said, every accused had to do so.

He said that lawyers would continue their protest to force Sharif to resign. He said the legal fraternity would stand by the judiciary and the JIT constituted by the Supreme Court. He said that no one would be allowed to erode or usurp the constitutional right of judiciary.