LAHORE - Jamaat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq has said the Supreme Court’s verdict against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his family would mark the beginning of the nation’s drive against “the crocodiles in the sea of corruption”.

Speaking at a national Election Convention at Al-Hamra Hall organised by the JI Punjab on Sunday, the JI ameer said that even if the coterie of the corrupt and dishonest leaders hid behind the Curtain around the Holy Ka’ba, they would be searched out and every penny of the plundered money would be recovered from them.

Sirajul said the actual place of the corrupt rulers was the Adiala jail and even the international establishment won’t be able to protect them from the wrath of the public.

He denounced the US decision declaring Kashmiri leader Syed Salahud Din a ‘global terrorist’. He said for Washington, Syed Ali Gilani, Shabbir Shah, Yasin Malik, Asya Andarabi and young men embracing martyrdom for Kashmir’s liberation were also terrorists.

“Kashmir is Pakistan’s issue and whoever betrays the Kashmir cause is a traitor,” the senator added.

Sirajul Haq continued it was surprising that the rulers were crying foul even after devouring billions without any sense of guilt. He wondered why the party distributing sweets on the formation of the JIT was shedding tears now.

JI Secretary General Liaqat Baloch, Dr Farid Ahmed Piracha, Mian Maqsood Ahmed, Zubair Gondal, and Ahmed Bilal Soofi also spoke on the occasion.

The JI chief further said that although the rulers were experts in rigging and corruption, they would not be able to hoodwink the electorate in the next elections. The masses would make the next elections the ‘Judgment Day’ for the Raymond Davis’s kin who had handed over Dr Aafia Siddiqui, Yousaf Ramze and Aemal Kansi, to the US, he added.

Siraj further said that the masses wanted to get rid of the corrupt leaders and an honest leadership in the country.

He said his party wanted peace and rule of law in the country and it would bring a revolution in the country through public support not at gunpoint. He said it was the JI that had begun campaign against corruption and the rulers were not even ready for legislation against the evil.

“The JI’s ultimate goal is the enforcement of the Nizam e Mustafa,” Siraj reiterated and added the general public had also realised now that there was no other way of resolving the numerous problems of the country and the nation except the enforcement of the Shariah.

He deplored that the prime minister had not announced a burn unit for Bahawalpur even after such a grave tragedy in which around two hundred people had perished. It seemed that the hearts of the people trading in iron had also turned iron, he remarked.

JI Secretary General Liaqat Baloch said that Jamaat-e-Islami was the only party that believed in democracy and parliamentary struggle and could also ensure strong ties between the civil and military besides keeping all sects and schools of Islamic thought together. “The JI has always raised voice against tyranny and injustice and we are competent to put the country on the path towards progress and stability,” he added.

JI Punjab chief Mian Maqsood Ahmed said that this convention would help in the preparedness for the 2018 elections. He said the JI wanted to play a leader’s role in the next polls.