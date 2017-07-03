Labourer electrocuted in Cantt

LAHORE: A 42-year-old labourer was electrocuted at an under-construction site in the North Cantonment police precincts, rescue workers said on Sunday evening. The deceased was working at the rooftop of an under-construction house when he touched electric wires by mistake.

He sustained sever electric shock and was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced as brought dead. Police were yet to ascertain the identity of the deceased. The body was moved to the morgue. Further investigations were underway. –Staff Reporter

Three injured as bus hits bike

Lahore: A motorcyclist and two women were wounded critically when a rashly-driven bus bumped into their motorcycle on the Multan road near Manga Mandi. The victims were rushed to the Jinnah hospital with multiple injuries.

An eyewitness said that the bus hit the bike from the rear side. As a result, a man and his two female relatives were wounded critically. The police later reached the spot and impounded the bus. –Staff Reporter

Man robbed at gunpoint

Lahore: Two motorcyclists held up a car-rider at gunpoint in the Manga Mandi police area and fled after snatching Rs750,000 from him.

Police sources said that Muhammad Nadeem, a resident of Manga Mandi, was going to Lahore to buy a new car when two gunmen stopped his vehicle on the Multan road. The bandits snatched the cash at gunpoint and fled on their two-wheeler. The police reached the crimes scene when the robbers had escaped. Investigation was in process. –Staff Reporter

4,200 fancy plates removed

Lahore: The Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control (ET&NC) department on Sunday conducted a general hold-up in different areas of the city and removed more than 4200 illegal fancy plates from the vehicles.

A spokesman for the ET&NC said that many unofficial green number plates were also removed from the vehicles as well. Excise motor branch has recovered more than Rs1.5 billion as tax which is 112 per cent of the target fixed while last year percentage was 97 per cent. DG Akram Ashraf Gondal appreciated the officials’ performance and directed them to continue operation against illegal use of number plates without any discrimination. –Staff Reporter

SOPs for Wasa workers safety

LAHORE: The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) for workers to adopt precautionary measures during cleaning of drains. According to the SOPs, sanitation workers have been directed not to enter manholes without gas detectors and wear safety belts along with necessary gadgets. A few members of the sanitation staff must be available outside the manhole to cope with any emergency like situation. Sludge sucker machinery would be used for de-silting at required places besides availability of winch machinery for tube de-silting.

Modern technical methods would be adopted to reduce water-level before entering filled manholes.

WASA Managing Director Zahid Aziz said that SOPs would strictly be implemented to ensure safety of workers and warned that strict action would be taken against negligent persons. –APP

Stand for Kashmir movement!

LAHORE: The people of Indian-held Kashmir are struggling for their legitimate right of plebiscite and no power on earth can suppress their movement, the Jamiat Ulema e Pakistan (JUP) said in a statement on Sunday. Pir Ijaz Hashmi, the JUP central president, said thousands of men, women and children of Jammu and Kashmir rendered sacrifices for freedom and they would not accept anything less than independence from Indian yoke. "Those who are thinking to suppress Kashmir struggle are living in fool's paradise and they must learn from the past history. Kashmiris will continue their struggle till they achieve the objectives," he added. The JUP leader further said that Americans and all other human rights lovers in the world had their concerns on human rights violations in Indian held Kashmir. He stressed that the US administration, United Nations and all other powers must play their role in stopping Indian state terrorism in Occcupied Jammu and Kashmir. –APP

"I appeal the world community especially the people of the west to take an effective stand against human rights violations in the held valley," he added.