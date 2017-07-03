LAHORE - After strong resistance, the Customs Intelligence Sunday managed to seize a non customs paid vehicle from a citizen who could not provide any legal documents.

A senior customs officer told The Nation that the Customs Intelligence staff last week intercepted the said vehicle near Gulshan-e-Iqbal and asked the owner to provide tax documents. The owner instead of providing documents at the spot quarrelled with the staff and called his people and tried to snatch the vehicle from customs intelligence staff. They mishandled and misbehaved with Customs staff and in response to this the staff called help line 15 for help.

Dolphin squads immediately responded to the spot. On arrival of the dolphins, the driver resisted and threw keys of the vehicle in a nearby drain. The vehicle owner and his supporters tried to damage the vehicle saying that they would damage the vehicle instead of handing it over to the customs staff.

In the meanwhile they tried to throw stones on the vehicle and then escaped with vehicle while using duplicate key of the vehicle. The dolphin force staff followed along with Customs staff and tried to stop the vehicle near Yateem Khana chowk. The driver refused to come out and resisted strongly.

Subsequently the vehicle was shifted to Nawan Kot police station for legal proceedings. It was handed over to Customs at later hours as per procedure.

The officials have got forensic lab report done. However the lab report is still awaited and the vehicle is still in custody of Customs intelligence.