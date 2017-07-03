LAHORE - Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Sunday the Punjab government had no role in the Raymond Davis saga.

He was speaking to the media during an official meeting in Lahore. He clarified that the Punjab government had nothing to do with the payment of blood money on behalf of Raymond. He said that questions relating to the CIA contractor should be asked to those mentioned in his book. He went on to say that democracy was heading in the right direction.

In a related development, Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan said a joint investigation team (JIT) should be set up to ascertain who paid Rs240 million blood money to the families of the victims on behalf of Raymond. In an interview to a private TV channel, he said the Punjab government was under pressure that it should not register an FIR against Raymond after he shot two men dead in Lahore on January 27, 2011, but the government did not succumb to this pressure and got a case registered.

Pakistan People’s Party’s Qamar Zaman Kaira said the US government had tried to pressurise the then federal and the Punjab governments, as well as the army, to release Raymond. He said that country’s agencies had played a main role in the entire episode. He admitted that the blood money was channelled through the federal government, but it was later refunded to ‘whosoever’ paid it.

Defence analyst Lt-Gen (r) Amjad Shoaib said the decision to release Raymond was taken by the civilian government and the then ISI chief, Lt-Gen Shuja Pasha, was asked to implement it. He said the ISI chief held meetings with political leaders of the country except Nawaz Sharif, who was not in the country at the time, and the political leadership agreed that Raymond’s release was the best way forward.

Lt-Gen (r) Shoaib rejected Raymond’s claim that the ISI chief was text messaging senior US government officials during final hearing of the case on March 16, 2011. He said that Pasha never went to hearing, adding that ISI officers were however present inside the court.

Raymond recently launched his tell-all book titled “The Contractor: How I Landed in a Pakistani Prison and Ignited a Diplomatic Crisis”. In his memoir, Davis talks in detail about his experience in Pakistan.

Raymond was contractor with the CIA when he shot two men in Lahore. A car coming to rescue him killed a third man, Ibadur Rahman, in a hit-and-run while speeding on the wrong side of the road. On March 16, 2011, he was released after the families of the two killed men were paid $2.4 million as blood money. Judges then acquitted him on all charges and he immediately returned to the United States.