LAHORE - A high level delegation led by Cao Peixi, Chairman China Huaneng Group (CHG), which worked on Sahiwal Coal Power Project, called on Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday.

Chairman Royai Energy Group China Qiu Yafu and other senior officials were also present on the occasion.

The CHG chairman congratulated Shehbaz Sharif and his team on completion of 1,320 MW Sahiwal Coal Power Project in a record period of 22 months and said it was an exemplary achievement of the CM who had attained an impossible task.

“A solid foundation for cooperation has been laid between Pakistan and China through this project,” Peixi said, adding that they could never forget enthusiastic commitment of Shehbaz Sharif whose unusual abilities had made it possible to finish this venture in a record time frame.

Cao Peixi further said the Sahiwal Project has written a new history of transparency, quality and speed. “Our investment experience in Punjab has been very pleasant and we will continue this cooperation in Pakistan especially in Punjab."

Speaking on this occasion, CM Shehbaz said that the Sahiwal Coal Power project is a masterpiece of hard work, sincerity and unusual commitment that people of Pakistan never witnessed before. He said cooperation of China's companies in this regard was commendable while the relevant authorities and officials of the Punjab government worked hard to complete this project of national interest seven months earlier than the stipulated period.

He added this project reduced loadshedding for which people and the government of Pakistan are thankful to China's people and the government for their matchless cooperation in the energy sector. “This project reflects a transparency policy which is being promoted by Nawaz-government.”

Provincial ministers Ayesha Ghaus Pasha and Sher Ali Khan, Punjab Power Development Company Chairman Chaudhry Arif Saeed, chief secretary, Punjab’s acting inspector general of police, and other high officials of Punjab government were also present.

Sorrow over Multan van fire deaths

Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives due to fire in a van near Multan’s Head Muhammad Wala.

At least six people including women and children were burnt alive while 24 other passengers sustained injuries as a bus carrying more than 30 passengers caught fire on the road.

The chief minister expressed condolences and sympathies with the bereaved families and directed the administration to provide the best treatment facilities to the injured of Mutan van fire. He also sought a report from the administration

The incident comes few days after more than 190 people burnt to death in Ahmedpur East oil tanker inferno that also injured more than 200 people.

Shehbaz Sharif said that the victims of tanker tragedy were being provided the best treatment. “Burn centres across Punjab are working,” he added.