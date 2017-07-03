I’m not sure that the signals coming out of Parachinar are what we want to hear. I know, there were twin blasts there just before Eid, but having the COAS end the resultant hunger strike there might not be a good idea. Not the ending of the hunger strike, but promise made to end it, that the local FC commandant be removed. The postings and transfers of military officials must not be subjected to the whims of civilians, even if they were to starve themselves to death. Or set themselves ablaze.

The blasts in Parachinar had happened, when the oil tanker overturned near Ahmadpur Sharqia, the day before Eid. 198 people have been killed in the blaze which followed, people who had rushed to take advantage of the opportunity of free petrol. The death toll keeps rising. It shouldn’t have gone up, as the COAS visited the victims in hospital, but they didn’t all pay attention to his pep talk. Funny, but while the government has been blamed, no one has thought to blame the militants.

The final report has not been made, but it seems likely that someone, excited enough by the prospect of free petrol, threw either his match or his butt into the petrol on the ground. Obviously a militant. Are they heavy smokers? Not only that, but they walk on the grass when forbidden. And the occurrence was in Bahawalpur district, where that dyed-in-the-wool militant, Maulana Masood Azhar, the founder of the Jaish-i-Muhammad, was born, and where he hid while trying to avoid arrest for the 1999 Indian Airlines plane hijack. Not just him, but all of the local militants, stand revealed as chain-smokers careless with their butts.

That evening, Ruet-i-Hilal Chairman Mufti Muneebur Rehman declared very early that the moon had been seen. Well, it had been seen the day before in Arabia, North America and Europe. I get a funny feeling about this. Like why Mufti Popalzai disappeared, even though that didn’t really work, because at Masjid Qasim Khan, they still received reports the day before. Y’know, the crisis in the Mideast reminds me of a question I asked years ago (and which is still unanswered. What if a Qatari diplomat saw the moon in Islamabad? Well, I suppose Saudi Arabia would reject it, but what about Mufti Muneeb? And what if that diplomat saw the moon in Qatar?

But while the COAS was busy in Multan, militants were busy planting an IED, which killed four security personnel in Khyber Agency. If he had not been distracted, he would probably have saved them. Just as he would have saved the vaccination worker killed in Swabi. Perhaps the COAS should keep Mian Shahbaz and Mian Nawaz under control, for if one was to believe the opposition, they were out on the motorway looking for a crashed oil tanker to throw their cigarette butts at. The brothers say they don’t smoke, but do they disappear for about 10 minutes mysteriously at odd intervals, especially after meals?

Maybe the militants didn’t do it, and nor did the Sharif brothers. Maybe the Almighty just showed all us survivors that militants aren’t that efficient at dealing out death. Just an accident, with no one really to blame. I wonder if the same can be said about the chairlift collapse in Murree tehsil, in which 11 died. It wasn’t a tourist chairlift, but a bridge between two villages. Maybe they should have built a bridge.

Anyway, if there isn’t a bridge there, there wasn’t a urinal in sight for Indian Agriculture Minister Rada Mohan Singh, who did his thing in public, stopping his motorcade to do so, with police guards and secretarial staff doing their best to find somewhere else to look. Singh is a strong supporter of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan (Clean India Movement), aimed at uprooting the habit of letting go in public, mainly because poverty (both public and private) means there’s never a john in sight when one is caught short. I don’t know if Singh’s native Bihar has a particular problem, but his PM is Gujerati, and his only Gujerati predecessor, Morarji Desai, used to drink his own product. He would probably have thought that Singh was being wasteful.

The current Gujerati was in Washington, meeting Donald Trump. They go on like a house on fire. No one mentioned Modi searching for a toilet, but it should be mentioned that he is a great fan of cows. Incidentally, the cows let loose liquid in the morning (and not milk), which devout cow-worshippers think particularly healthful to imbibe fresh.

I assume President Trump didn’t drink anything Modi might have brought along. Nor presumably did he read Raymond Davis’ memoir about how the Pakistani taxpayer paid the blood money for the men he killed. Can Trump read? He might have once, but the skill has probably not been tested recently. Trump may have pleased Modi by declaring mujahideen leader Syed Salahuddin a terrorist, though if you look at the fine print, you might find that Syed Salahuddin’s cloth cap declared the terrorist.

On top of it all, Davis also got a book deal. I don’t suppose there’ll be a book deal for Mujahid Hussain, MNA Dr Nisar’s bodyguard, who shot colleague Jamil Sain dead in a dispute over bedding. Mujahid has been guarding the MNA for long without anyone knowing how trigger-happy he was. Of course, for a book deal, you probably have to malign the ISI chief, as Davis did.