LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday presided over Punjab cabinet meeting and approved budget proposals for the financial year 2017-18. It also approved revised estimates for the financial bill 2017 and financial year 2016-17.

The cabinet paid tributes to ministers of different departments, chief secretary, P&D chairman, finance secretary and officers of the concerned departments. The meeting also commended the performance of Finance Minister Dr Ayesha Ghaus Pasha and his team.

Shehbaz Sharif said that the biggest development budget in the history of the Punjab province was presented. Record funds for different sectors including health, education and agriculture have been allocated while billions of rupees have been earmarked for the provision of clean drinking water to the people. Similarly, unusual steps have been proposed for the improvement of social sector. He said that historic steps are being taken for the prosperity of the farming community in the upcoming financial year. He told that special steps were being taken for the development and prosperity of southern Punjab.

The chief minister congratulated the cabinet and the whole nation over production of 1320 MW electricity from Sahiwal Coal Power Project and said that an important milestone has been achieved today as second turbine of the project has also started producing 660 MW electricity on trial basis.

The cabinet members paid rich tributes to Shehbaz Sharif for production of 1320 MW electricity and said that energy generation projects are being completed in record period of time due to the hard work of the chief minister.

KHADIM-E-PUNJAB UJALA

PROGRAMME

Presiding over another meeting, Punjab Chief Minister reviewed different aspects of shifting of schools on solar energy under Khadim-e-Punjab Ujala Programme.

The chief minister said that 20 thousand schools will be provided solar panels under this programme and told that resources worth billions of rupees would be provided for the purpose. The Khadim-e-Punjab Ujala Programme will be started from schools situated in southern Punjab. He said that lakhs of students and teachers will benefit from this programme and maintained that conversion of schools on solar energy is a unique project in the history of Pakistan.

He hoped that provision of solar panels to schools, where electricity is unavailable, will help to improve the educational environment of the school and added that provision of resources for educating the youth is a beneficial investment. The Punjab government has taken revolutionary steps for the promotion of education, he added. The chief minister directed to complete the survey process at the earliest and said that this programme should be extended with due diligence.