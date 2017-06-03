LAHORE - The Punjab government Friday allocated Rs14.87 billion, as estimated budget for next fiscal year under the head of administration of justice, for all the courts in the province.

Lahore High Court, Sessions courts, civil courts, special courts and courts of small causes in annual budget for year 2017-18.

According to annual budget statement for year 2017-18, 16.8 million is the estimated budget for Lahore High Court, Rs5.43b for the sessions courts, Rs9.23 for civil courts, Rs158.6 million for Special courts, and Rs35.22m for courts of small causes.

The government claims that it has increased around more than one billion rupees for the administration of justice this year as compared to the previous year. However, the figures show it is lower than last year’s Rs24.89 million. For the Labour courts, the government has set aside Rs105.7 million while the last year budget was Rs97.674 million; Rs24.9m for Punjab Appellate tribunal-II Multan; and Rs25.89m for Punjab Appellate Tribunal Lahore. Moreover, Rs801.89m have been allocated for Attorneys/legal services including advocate general office, solicitor department and Mufassil Establishment.

For Punjab Judicial Academy, a sum of Rs283 million has been fixed for year 2017-18 which is around Rs 9.5 million more as compared to the previous year. Last year, the budget for the academy was Rs274.6 million.

Rs9.172b for jails

The Punjab government on Friday allocated Rs9.172 billion for jails and convict settlements in the budget 2017-18, APP reported. In the budget documents, Rs92.943 million has been earmarked for direction, Rs4.221 billion for central jails, Rs4.688 billion for district jails, Rs46.473 million for lockups while Rs111.829 million has been allocated for construction work at central jails. An amount of Rs5.12 million has been allocated for construction work at district jails and Rs10 million for other works.